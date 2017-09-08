Foxy Brown Finally Reveals Her Baby Daughter

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Foxy Brown Finally Reveals Her Baby Daughter

The "Ill Na Na" rapper recently posted an adorable video of her little girl on Instagram.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Seen Around Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week - Day 2

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Months after it was announced that Foxy Brown gave birth to a little girl, the rapper recently confirmed her good news on social media.

In celebration of her 39th birthday on September 6, the “Ill Na Na” emcee posted a video of her precious bundle of joy on her Instagram pageShe wrote:“My Gorgeous, Greatest, Gray Eyed BIRTHDAY GIFT❕GLORY TO GOD My GREATEST Hit🎀Obsessively IN LOVE Forever Your Hero, MOMMY.”

Adorable!

As we previously reported, back in March Wendy Williams spilled the tea on Brown giving birth, which came as a huge surprise to the rest of us. No one really knew she was even pregnant!

Apparently the talk show host asked the Brooklyn rapper to perform on the show earlier in the year, but she declined given that she was secretly with child. Fast forward to this week, Foxy re-posted that throwback Wendy clip as a way of co-signing on her baby news and setting up her own little video.

A post shared by @foxybrown on

So what hasn’t been revealed? The baby’s name or who exactly is the father, although it has been rumored that he is a reggae star.

Congrats Foxy!

RELATED NEWS:

Foxy Brown Drops Diss Record ‘Breaks Over’ Aimed At Remy Ma

New Face, Who Dis? Foxy Brown’s Look Has Everyone Talking

Foxy Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

2 photos Launch gallery

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

Continue reading Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

They’re here…Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis! And trust, Twitter had a lot to say about their arrival!

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest