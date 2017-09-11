Jini Thorton: Why You Need To Care About Equifax’s Security Breach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jini Thorton explains what all the hoopla is around this Equifax security breach. Over 143 million people’s information was compromised, making it the largest breach in U.S. history- and it actually happened a few months ago. Jani explains that what we must do now is figure out whether our information was compromised, and freeze our credit reports. She breaks down exactly how to do that and protect your identity.

Plus, Jani explains how Equifax gets slick and tries to trick you into signing up to be excluded from a class action lawsuit- which may not be what you want if your information was compromised. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

