Here Is A List Of Road Closures In Atlanta Due To Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma made it’s way through Georgia bringing heavy rain and wind, causing power outages, and downed trees all over the city. Some roads have been closed because of trees and other damage caused by the storm. Below is a list of road closures around the city.
Atlanta:
Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway
22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard
West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard
DeKalb County:
Johan Road & North Deshon Road
2268 Clanton Terrace
889 Gatehouse Drive
Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road
Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive
South Deshon Road
South Deshon Road & Kevin Court
2097 Dellwood Place
1889 Whitehall Forest Court.
Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road
Jan Hill Lane
2929 Turner Hill Road
5114 Meadowlake Lane
2090 Dellwood Place
2263 Chevy Chase Lane
5028 Golfbrook Drive
2360 River Road
Glendale Road & North Decatur Road
6994 Wind Run Way
2427 Rockknoll Drive
Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way
2428 Henderson Road
2590 Tolliver Drive.
484 Halwick Way
951 Clubhouse Circle
Cape Cod Lane.
Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove
2096 Miriam Lane
1324 Snapfinger Road
1548 Hidden Hills Parkway
2935 Alcove Drive.
3381 Spring Valley Road
South Deshon Road
4136 Indian Manor Drive
3576 Bishop Drive
3131 N. Druid Hills Road
1600 Clifton Road
7229 Meadow Point Drive
1995 Clairmont Road
4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive
1133 Blackshear Drive
2777 Gresham Road
Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road
2950 Bouldercrest Road
3938 Snapfinger Road
3951 Snapfinger Parkway
2276 Shamrock Drive
3049 Orbit Circle
3800 Snapfinger Road
1805 Clairemont Trace
Georgian Drive & Duke Road
1234 Kendrick Road
Ashentree Drive
2339 Fairoaks Road
2986 Park Lane
8320 Norris Lake Drive
Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road
1043 Columbia Drive
Mabry Road/ Fuller Road
3079 Panola Road
2115 River Road
5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive
521 Hickory Hills Drive
5254 Mainstreet Park Drive
562 Balfour Drive
773 Willivee Drive
Ragley Hall Road
Longview Drive
6132 Millstone Run
3351 Glenwood Road
3281 Tucker Norcross Road
214 Ivy Park Square
Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road
North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road
Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road
4433 Briarcliff Road
4211 Erskine Road
487 Burlington Road
Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection
3650 Dogwood Farm Road
850 Gaylemont Circle
1902 Canterbury Street
755 Derrydown Way
Wawona Drive
432 Ohern Court
1972 Boulderview Drive
Gwinnett County:
Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway