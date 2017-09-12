Here Is A List Of Road Closures In Atlanta Due To Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma made it’s way through Georgia bringing heavy rain and wind, causing power outages, and downed trees all over the city. Some roads have been closed because of trees and other damage caused by the storm. Below is a list of road closures around the city.

Atlanta:

Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway

22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard

West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard

Gwinnett County:

DeKalb County:

Johan Road & North Deshon Road

2268 Clanton Terrace

889 Gatehouse Drive

Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road

Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive

South Deshon Road

South Deshon Road & Kevin Court

2097 Dellwood Place

1889 Whitehall Forest Court.

Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road

Jan Hill Lane

2929 Turner Hill Road

5114 Meadowlake Lane

2090 Dellwood Place

2263 Chevy Chase Lane

5028 Golfbrook Drive

2360 River Road

Glendale Road & North Decatur Road

6994 Wind Run Way

2427 Rockknoll Drive

Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way

2428 Henderson Road

2590 Tolliver Drive.

484 Halwick Way

951 Clubhouse Circle

Cape Cod Lane.

Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove

2096 Miriam Lane

1324 Snapfinger Road

1548 Hidden Hills Parkway

2935 Alcove Drive.

3381 Spring Valley Road

South Deshon Road

4136 Indian Manor Drive

3576 Bishop Drive

3131 N. Druid Hills Road

1600 Clifton Road

7229 Meadow Point Drive

1995 Clairmont Road

4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive

1133 Blackshear Drive

2777 Gresham Road

Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road

2950 Bouldercrest Road

3938 Snapfinger Road

3951 Snapfinger Parkway

2276 Shamrock Drive

3049 Orbit Circle

3800 Snapfinger Road

1805 Clairemont Trace

Georgian Drive & Duke Road

1234 Kendrick Road

Ashentree Drive

2339 Fairoaks Road

2986 Park Lane

8320 Norris Lake Drive

Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road

1043 Columbia Drive

Mabry Road/ Fuller Road

3079 Panola Road

2115 River Road

5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive

521 Hickory Hills Drive

5254 Mainstreet Park Drive

562 Balfour Drive

773 Willivee Drive

Ragley Hall Road

Longview Drive

6132 Millstone Run

3351 Glenwood Road

3281 Tucker Norcross Road

214 Ivy Park Square

Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road

North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road

Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road

4433 Briarcliff Road

4211 Erskine Road

487 Burlington Road

Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection

3650 Dogwood Farm Road

850 Gaylemont Circle

1902 Canterbury Street

755 Derrydown Way

Wawona Drive

432 Ohern Court

1972 Boulderview Drive

Gwinnett County:

Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST

Also On Hot 107.9: