Listen Live
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

So…. It may be safe to say that Kendrick Lamar may have just won the rap war with Drake after his scathing new release.

On Tuesday, K. Dot dropped “euphoria” on his official YouTube channel, and there are no sneak disses here. The track literally has the 6 God’s name all over it.

Kicking off with a sample of the late Teddy Pendergrass’ “My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration,” Kendrick raps:

“Them superpowers getting neutralized, I can only watch in Silence/The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling/You’re moving just like a degenerate heavy antic is feeling distasteful/Why calculate you not as calculated I can even predict your angle/Fabricating stories on the family front cuz you heard Mr morale/A pathetic master manipulator how could smell the tail on you now/You’re not a rap artist you’re a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted…”
As soon as the beat flips, the Compton MC went on a lyrical warpath, and he held nothing back.
“The very first time I shot me a Drac’, the homie had told me to aim it this way/I didn’t point down enough/Today, I show you I learned from those mistakes.”
That’s not all. He also references the rapper’s now-deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle” track…
“Somebody had told me that you got a ring/On God, I’m ready to double the wage/I’d rather do that than let a Canadian n—a make ’Pac turn in his grave.”
…mocks his friendship with Sexyy Red…
“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*tches/I believe you don’t like women/It’s real competition, you might pop a** with them.”
and questions Drake’s abilities as a father.
“N*gga I got a son to raise but I can see you don’t know nothing bout that/ waking them up (know nothing about that)/ then tell them to pray (know nothing about that)/ then giving them tools to walk through life like day by day (know nothing about that)”
…And that’s not even the half of it.
Needless to say, folks on Twitter/X had a LOT to say about that, with most officially declaring Kendrick to be the winner of this rap war.
Your move, Drizzy… Good luck.

Check out some of the reactions below!

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Outkast and Dungeon Family
Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA
Contests

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA

Entertainment

Hustler of the Week: “King of Seamoss” Alexiou Gibson

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close