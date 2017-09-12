Target Announces Drop In Prices!

Word On The Streetz is Target announce that they will be dropping prices on select items! Anything to stay in the race after their shares dropped recently.

According to CSNBC, Target is promising to drop prices permanently on thousands of their products ranging from paper towels, cereal, baby formula, razors and similar products. Amazon increase in delivering products is putting pressure on retailers to reduce their prices. It’s being said that WalMart and Costco will be joining in on the price drops!

