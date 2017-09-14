Big36oz – “See It In Ya” (Prod. By Joe Mclaren) [AUDIO]

Atlanta artist, Big36oz is back with a new single, “See It In Ya” produced by Joe Mclaren who also produced his street anthem, “Down Sometimes”. Big36oz released his debut solo project, TRU Details earlier this year which has over 50k streams and downloads. His joint track, “Die For It” featuring 21 Savage has over 500k plays online. Big36oz also appeared on Loso Loaded’s heavily anticipated project, Creating Memories and has unheard tracks with Lil Baby, Young Scooter, more!

Instagram, Twitter, Youtube & Soundcloud @Big36oz

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

