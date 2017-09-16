Cher & Future Enlist The Help Of Zaytoven For New Gap Commercial

Icon meets idol as Cher and Future Hendrix link for Gap’s Fall 2017 campaign, “Meet Me in the Gap”.

The duo enlisted the help of Zaytoven to put a unique spin on Sly & the Family Stone’s 1968 hit record, “Everyday People.”

The process took a total of three months which consisted of several mixes of the record, several contracts, and paperwork negotiations, and patients according to Zaytoven’s agent, Digital Dope.

@gap @cher @future @zaytovenbeatz @digitaldope

Two artists. One common thread. See what happens when we bring together a modern day hip-hop idol and a legendary pop icon. #MeetMeInTheGap A post shared by Gap (@gap) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

What happens when the goddess of pop and the future of hip-hop come together to meet in the gap? @Cher meet @Future. #MeetMeInTheGap A post shared by Gap (@gap) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Two different people. One common thread. Check out what happens when a legendary pop icon and a hip-hop superstar come together and meet in the gap. #MeetMeInTheGap A post shared by Gap (@gap) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: