Cher & Future Enlist The Help Of Zaytoven For New Gap Commercial

Icon meets idol as Cher and Future Hendrix link for Gap’s Fall 2017 campaign, “Meet Me in the Gap”.
The duo enlisted the help of Zaytoven to put a unique spin on Sly & the Family Stone’s 1968 hit record, “Everyday People.”
The process took a total of three months which consisted of several mixes of the record, several contracts, and paperwork negotiations, and patients according to Zaytoven’s agent, Digital Dope.
@gap @cher @future @zaytovenbeatz @digitaldope
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours