Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With Baby Future Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ciara posted the cutest video of Russell Wilson and her son, Baby Future. In the video, Russell Wilson is doing a typical football drill to work on footwork and Baby Future follows in his step dad’s footsteps and performs the drill, too!

Ciara captioned the video, “Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! This makes me :)!! That boy got quick feet for his age! #HappyMonday #Football @DangeRussWilson”

Beauties, how adorable is this? Baby Future is at that age where he wants to copy everything his step Daddy is doing. We love to see what a great step dad he has been to lil’ Future.

DON’T MISS:

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On A Toboggan Slide

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest