Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With Baby Future Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Ciara posted the cutest video of Russell Wilson and her son, Baby Future. In the video, Russell Wilson is doing a typical football drill to work on footwork and Baby Future follows in his step dad’s footsteps and performs the drill, too!
Ciara captioned the video, “Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! This makes me :)!! That boy got quick feet for his age! #HappyMonday #Football @DangeRussWilson”
Beauties, how adorable is this? Baby Future is at that age where he wants to copy everything his step Daddy is doing. We love to see what a great step dad he has been to lil’ Future.
