ATTENTION INDIE ARTISTS! Get Your Music Played On Hot 107.9 Atlanta Durtty Boyz Battle Grounds!!!!!

Battle Grounds is an outlet for independent artists to gain mainstream exposure by having their single played live on air during Atlanta’s number one Urban show, Durtty Boyz Monday – Fridays 6-10 PM.

Listeners and fans can call in to cast their votes for the Battle Grounds competitors.

Winners will have their record played consistently on Durtty Boyz Battle Grounds for a total of 1 weeks and the champion retire’s as the Battleground Champion.

However, Battle Grounds isn’t for the faint of heart, if your music sucks the personalities won’t hesitate to tell you. Durtty Boyz hosts Stuey Rock, DJ Kash & the recurring resident African are known for their brutal honesty and run the tempo of music that is played throughout the hottest clubs in ATL and on the radio.

Artist’s can either submit their music online via http://www.thedurttyboyz.com/ or bring their record on a flash drive Tuesday’s at Radio One station located at 101 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303 before 4 PM.

Instagram @DurttyBoyz

Twitter @TheDurttyBoyz

Submission link: http://www.thedurttyboyz.com/battlegrounds/

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

