Gucci Mane may arguably be having one of the best years of his life following announcements of a new album, his first book, upcoming marriage and the fact that he is a completely free man.

Now, Gucci Mane is getting into the fashion business with a new shoe collaboration with Reebok.

Check out the sneakers below:

The #ReebokGuwops brrrr A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

10/17 #GuwopReeboks A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

