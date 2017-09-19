So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Posted 4 hours ago
Beyoncé stepped out wearing a $1,395 Balenciaga floral print, blue long sleeve blouse.

She paired the blouse with these skin tight pink pants, $3,500 Gucci Naga Dragon python shoulder bag, and $640 Christian Louboutin powder pink sparkle Pigalle pumps.

Blue Ivy is feeling the Louboutin’s too! It looks like we have a future shoe lover on our hands.

Beauties, are you feeling this ensemble? Take our poll and let us know whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

