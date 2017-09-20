Cardi B Claims New York Cop Put Her In A Chokehold

Via | HipHopDX
NEW YORK, NY – Cardi B may have been the victim of police brutality. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote then quickly deleted a tweet about allegedly being put in a chokehold by a New York police officer.
“I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she tweeted on Tuesday (September 19).
She also retweeted a user who said, “I bet the cops were white.” Cardi responded, “YEUP HE WAS,” but this tweet was deleted as well.
