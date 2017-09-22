Kandi Denies Her Relationship With Jermaine Dupri Led To The Break Up Of Xscape

The ladies ofare making their press rounds and stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to discuss their first arena tour and spill the deets on their upcoming reality TV show.

In case you missed it, Xscape dropped the trailer for Still Kickin’ It, revealing the tension still looms between the group. It didn’t take Wendy long to hit Kandi with the questions we all wanted to know about, ie: why they broke up and if her fling with Jermaine Dupri was the cause of it. But don’t get it twisted, Kandi wrapped Wendy up real quick.

Wendy shifted gears when she started talking about marriage and asked Tiny is she and T.I. were still married.

Check out their performance:

