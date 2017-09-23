It’s About To Go Down: Search Warrants Served In Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal

The investigation into Kevin Hart’s extortion case is kicking into high gear as authorities have issued multiple warrants.

TMZ.com reports that a judge signed a number of search warrants, which were swiftly executed earlier this week. According to authorities, their search has turned up some impressive findings leading them to the people who tried to shake Kevin down for millions of dollars to keep his sex tape under wraps.

Among their discoveries were phone records and computer hard drives.

