Watch ‘L&HH’ Star Tammy Rivera Belt Out Her Own Rendition Of The Jackson 5’s ‘Who’s Loving You?’

After confessing her talent to the world and releasing her single “All These Kisses” over the summer, reality star Tammy Rivera continues to blow fans away with her surprise vocals.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Monday, September 26, Waka Flocka‘s curvy wifey blew social media away with her own rendition of The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You.””When I’ve been operating as the question BUT I’ve been the answer this whole time!” she captioned the clip.

Her fans ate it right up. “Yaaasssss bitch you better come thru!!!! ,” @ciaratho_ commented. “You betta SANG TAMMY!!!!” another user wrote. Could Tammy be the next best thing in music? See for yourself in the clip above.