Azealia Banks Throws Shade At Cardi B; Cardi B Responds

After Cardi B made history for being the first female rapper in almost 20 years to go number 1 since Lauryn Hill, rappers and celebrities have praised her.
However, not everyone was happy for the former Love & Hip Hop star as Azealia Banks publically congratulated Jwhite, the producer behind, “Bodak Yellow” but denounced Cardi’s efforts.
Cardi B responded to the shade with an old video of Azealia turning up to “Bodak Yellow” stating that her haters helped make her record go number 1.
Banks didn’t stop there as she accused Cardi of having sex for her rap career.
Lalaa Shepard
