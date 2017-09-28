Yo' Durtty
Azealia Banks Throws Shade At Cardi B; Cardi B Responds

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet

After Cardi B made history for being the first female rapper in almost 20 years to go number 1 since Lauryn Hill, rappers and celebrities have praised her.

However, not everyone was happy for the former Love & Hip Hop star as Azealia Banks publically congratulated Jwhite, the producer behind, “Bodak Yellow” but denounced Cardi’s efforts.

Well ok sis 😩

Cardi B responded to the shade with an old video of Azealia turning up to “Bodak Yellow” stating that her haters helped make her record go number 1.

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!

Banks didn’t stop there as she accused Cardi of having sex for her rap career.

The tea is hot tonight 👀 #CardiB #AzealiaBanks

