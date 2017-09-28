Azealia Banks Throws Shade At Cardi B; Cardi B Responds

After Cardi B made history for being the first female rapper in almost 20 years to go number 1 since Lauryn Hill, rappers and celebrities have praised her.

However, not everyone was happy for the former Love & Hip Hop star as Azealia Banks publically congratulated Jwhite, the producer behind, “Bodak Yellow” but denounced Cardi’s efforts.

Well ok sis 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Cardi B responded to the shade with an old video of Azealia turning up to “Bodak Yellow” stating that her haters helped make her record go number 1.

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Banks didn’t stop there as she accused Cardi of having sex for her rap career.

The tea is hot tonight 👀 #CardiB #AzealiaBanks A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

