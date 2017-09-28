On The Gram: The Internet Welcomes Back Empire With Memes

Empire is back for its fourth season and things pick up immediately after last season’s explosive cliffhanger. Lucious (Terrence Howard) saved Cookie (Taraji P.Henson) from the car bomb planted by their own son Andre (Trai Byers) and Shyne (XZibit).

Cookie narrowly escaped without a scratch but we found out this season Lucious no longer remembers he’s an evil guy and walks with a noticeable limp because he is now missing a leg.

You can always count on Lee Daniels to take it there on this show. The Lyon cubs are thrown for a loop when they meet the new Lucious who is even more accepting of Jamal’s (Jussie Smollet) sexuality. We also meet Lucious’ new friend/nurse Claudia (Demi Moore) whom we can tell already is planning something devious that has Cookie’s bullshit sensors going off.

Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) is also being blackmailed by Diana Dubois (Phylicia Rashad), she is on mission to make Cookie pay. Her plan is to make all of Cookie’s children suffer, she even has her gay son seducing poor Jamal who can never seem to catch a break in his love life.

Andre is learning that dealing with Shyne is becoming more than he bargained for. We also had a brief cameo from Corlatta (Queen Latiffah) from Daniel’s other hit show Star. She pays Lucious a visit but due to his amnesia he doesn’t even remember her.

But the question is how long will nice Lucious be around? Will we have to endure him all season long? As you can imagine peg leg Lucious and his amnesia was the talk of the gram. Hit the gallery below to see the hilarious memes that followed tonight’s season 4 premiere.

PHOTO: FOX

