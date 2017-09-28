Local News: DeKalb County May Need A New Sheriff In Town+more

DeKalb County may need a new sheriff

DeKalb County may have to look for a new sheriff, yesterday the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council voted to revoke Sheriff Jeffrey Mann certification because of that Piedmont Park incident. Mann has 30 days to appeal this without certification Sheriff Mann can’t remain in office.

GBI investigating deadly police shooting in Spalding County

In Spalding County, The GBI has been called in to investigate a deadly police shooting. Officials are not releasing details, but they do say a person was killed last night by an officer and the sheriff is requesting the GBI take over this investigation.

Also On Hot 107.9: