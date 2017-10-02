Barack Obama Tweets Heartfelt Message To The Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his condolences to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting that took place Sunday night.

Obama and Michelle took to twitter after hearing the terrible news.

Las Vegas police say that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock is dead and they have another person of interest, Marilou Danley apprehended. Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert with an automatic weapon.

More than 50 people killed and 200 injured during the mass shooting which occurred during a Jason Aldean concert at the Mandalay Bay Casino.