StreamList: 20 Amazing Shows To Run Through This October

Fall TV is about to turn up, here’s what to stream this October:

50 Central on BET

It’s not a 50 Cent premiere without numbers drama.

Murder Inc. founder and Tales’ executive producer Irv Gotti is cracking on 50’s lukewarm numbers, claiming the sketch comedy show debuted with the worst ratings of the year – this is after 50 promised to knock BET’s Being Mary Jane and Tales off the radar.

It’s hard to measure success in the streaming game, but check out 50’s new show here and @ us with your thoughts.

Irv Gotti claims 50 Cent’s ‘50 Central’ debuted with the worst ratings all year on BET https://t.co/qT5IKkAVTU pic.twitter.com/MSSQqesGmq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 1, 2017

Queen Sugar – OWN

If you’re into intimate family dramas then this show is definitely for you.

Watch as three siblings (played by Girls Trip‘s Kofi Siriboe, True Blood‘s Rutina Wesley and breakout talent Dawn-Lyen Gardner) navigate family trauma and love, all while trying to run a Black-owned sugar business in a racist south.

We return tonight! QUEEN SUGAR mid-season premiere. Only on @OWNTV. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Tk8hgQqt1v — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 3, 2017

Big Mouth – Netflix

Yes, it sounds perverted; But this Netflix original cartoon about the ups-and-downs of puberty is smarter than the sex ed than most of us received in school or at home.

Featuring Get Out creator Jordan Peele and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph, we’re warning you that it’s NSFW now.

Binge at your own risk.

Big Mouth on Netflix is really good. This show handles puberty with a deftness that'd be impossible if it wasn't a cartoon. — X (@XLNB) October 2, 2017

Time: The Kalief Browder Story – Netflix

JAY-Z‘s collaboration with Jenner Furst, Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser is must-see viewing for anyone living within America’s borders.

Browder’s stance for justice will be in history books one day.

If you're still saying taking a knee is disrespectful…watch the kalief browder documentary on Netflix. — daydreamer (@malcapri) September 27, 2017

Ball In The Family – Facebook

LaVar Ball has NBA fans lining up before games to shake his hand after his sons’ success on the court.

With Lonzo suiting up to play for the Lakers, Gelo starting his freshman season at UCLA and high schooler Melo preparing to drop his own show, the Ball family will definitely be must-see TV through the basketball season and beyond.

Catch their show on Facebook here.

I don’t understand why networks aren’t jumping on the opportunity to put “Ball in the Family” on TV. This is a cable worthy show lol — Dariel (@Lovelashaee) September 25, 2017

Startup – Crackle

To put it simple: Cryptocurrencies like BitCoin are the future. Experts say they will eventually do for money what the Internet did for information.

This brilliant and diverse original series from streaming underdog Crackle helps explain the complex new technology with plenty of sex, drugs and violence in between.

The Miami thriller follows a tech startup created by a Cuban millennial (Otmarra Marrero) with supernatural computer skills. She hooks up with a Haitian drug lord (Ed Gathegi) and a banker played by Adam Brody and shit gets crazy from there.

Season two is about to start, which features a deep dive into the dark web.

Anything can happen on the darknet. Watch and learn. pic.twitter.com/52i6NsNdZV — StartUp (@StartUp_Crackle) September 27, 2017

How To Get Away With Murder – Netflix

You might want to skip the multitasking when tuning into this show — you won’t want to miss a second.

With the murder of a major character last season, Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis) and her law students must once again dig up jaw-dropping secrets and play the legal system so that they won’t be next in the body count.

Def Comedy Jam 25 – Netflix

The 25th anniversary celebration of Russell Simmons‘ ground-breaking and star-making comedy showcase is classic in every way.

Don’t expect any long sets, just tons of familiar smiles and highlights from both of the shows’ runs on HBO.

Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish and many more were there to show honor.

Tune in for classic footage of Eddie Griffin, Sommore, Monique, Leslie Jones, J.B. Smoove, Bill Bellamy, Tracy Morgan, J. Anthony Brown, Joe Torrey, Hamburger, Adele Givens, Shucky Ducky and many more.

Stranger Things – Netflix

Season 2 of this trippy sci-fi show is coming soon to a Netflix screen near you.

If pre-teens with superpowers fighting government corruption doesn’t get you hype, we can’t help you.

The countdown has begun. @Stranger_Things 2, coming October 27th. pic.twitter.com/Hl4fCt0jQ5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 27, 2017

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

The awkward gawd is back after a long hiatus and he’s only gotten better with time.

This improvised look into the everyday struggle of Seinfeld creator Larry David‘s life doesn’t need to be watched in chronological order, but do yourself a favor and catch-up on the entire collection of introverted genius from the beginning in between streams of the new season.

Feel Rich – Netflix

Quincy Jones‘ son QD3 directed the classic documentary series about Beef from the 2000’s but he’s focusing his lens elsewhere now.

Inspired by his father’s health problems, Q cleans house in this eye-opening documentary about the importance of mental, physical and spiritual health.

Q rounds up an all star team of Hip Hop stars (Common, Russell Simmons, Styles P, The Game, Jermaine Dupri, Slim Thug) to co-sign the message that health is wealth and bring awareness to the existence of food deserts across America.

Fat Joe discusses he and Big Pun’s health issues, and Paul Wall‘s wife shows how she helped him get healthy.

Imperial Dreams – Netflix

Star Wars star John Boyega has a new drama on Netflix

Based in the San Diego projects, Boyega shows his incredible range in this touching story that also features Power star Rotimi.

Coming To America and Trading Places – Netflix

Two of Eddie Murphy‘s most classic films are currently streaming on Netflix.

But for the record, Trading Places is the second greatest film ever made after coming to America — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) September 25, 2017

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood – Netflix

This Wayans Brothers masterpiece may not be available for long.

This Wayans Brothers masterpiece may not be available for long.

Gaga: Five Foot Two – Netflix

The recent documentaries on Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston all set a high bar for Gaga’s latest look into her life.

From family reminiscing to her highs and lows in the music industry, this is How To Be A Millennial Diva 101.

five foot two is Good, but it became Great when gaga took her bikini top off in the middle of a business meeting — #BrittanySpanos (@ohheybrittany) October 1, 2017

Strong Island – Netflix

In Strong Island, director Yance Ford looks for answers surrounding the 1992 murder of his 24-year-old brother William Ford Jr. and uncovers ugly truths about America’s racial DNA.

Just posted! Netflix’s ‘Strong Island’ Explores Racially Charged Violencehttps://t.co/cyn53tpPDE — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) October 2, 2017

Greenleaf – OWN

Oprah continues to kill the games while playing for the team she owns.

If you haven't heard about the brilliant writing and acting

Lynn Whitfield, Keith David and Rick Fox.

Greenleaf is really tackling big topics that impact our communities. Violence in teen relationships, homophobia and more. — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) October 2, 2017

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, Netflix (Available 10/7)

Breezy’s side of the story features interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx and Usher.

West Coast Customs – Netflix (Available 10/15)

Season 6 of the car customizer series might have you looking up old episodes of Pimp My Ride if you’re not careful.

The Cult Of Chucky – Netflix

This dropped today, just in time for Halloween.

Reviews are mixed so far, @ us with your thoughts on this reboot of the classic killer doll.

🚨Cult of Chucky is out today on Netflix!🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/oA3swnx1Py — Noelle Webster (@NoelleWebster) October 3, 2017

