Cash Money artist, Money Man has the underground music scene on lock as he has released several mixtapes online, all of which total over 1 million streams. Today, Money Man collaborated with Dominican artist, Born to create a street anthem, “Whoa”. Born previously released “Hot Topic” featuring 1/3 Migos, Quavo earlier this year produced by Dun Deal.

“Whoa”

“Hot Topic”

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

