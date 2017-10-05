Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up ‘4:44’ In Apology

Really bruh?

The explosive New York Times report accusing Hollywood producer and mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment includes a strange statement from Weinstein himself.

The “Pulp Fiction” and “Scream” producer claims to be quoting collaborator JAY-Z‘s 4:44 album to show his remorse, but there is no records of the lyrics he’s referencing.

Weinstein’s statement:

Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me.

Was he thinking of these lyrics?

And if my children knew I don’t even know what I would do If they ain’t look at me the same I would prob’ly die with all the shame

SPIN has the full report:

Weinstein’s statement also referenced an ostensible quote from “4:44,” Jay-Z’s song of contrition for apparently cheating on his wife Beyoncé. (Weinstein and Jay-Z are also in business together on multiple film and TV projects, including one involving Lisa Bloom, an attorney who is helping defend Weinstein from these allegations.) The quote is ridiculous on his face–having an affair is not the same thing sexually violating multiple women–and is made even more so by the fact that it’s not really a Jay-Z quote at all.

SPIN: "Harvey Weinstein Used a Made-Up Jay-Z Quote in His Statement About Sexual Harassment Allegations" https://t.co/Oy5Rk7KwOR pic.twitter.com/AIcL8uE1vg — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) October 5, 2017

Hov can’t save you. But if he could, you would at least have to get his bars right first.

