Young Thug Begs Jerrika Karlae To Take Him Back

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Thug Begs Jerrika Karlae To Take Him Back

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Sprayground x Dream Hotels Collaboration Launch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Young Thug beg his fiancee to take him back.

Over the past couple days, rumors have been circulating online that Young Thugwas cheating on his fiancée Jerrika Karlae. In fact, the rumors started from Jerrika herself, who shared a screen shot of a text that proves Thug is indeed guilty. If you missed it, Jerrika took to Snapchat to post receipts of the ATL rapper’s text exchange with one of her good friends. In the thread, her girlfriend can be seen sending Young Thug sexually suggestive photos and his response seemed to be pretty telling.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest