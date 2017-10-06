Idris Elba’s New Movie ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Has Us Thinking About Our Fave Couples In Hollywood

Your browser does not support iframes.

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet’s new film The Mountain Between Us tells the story of a couple that falls in love against all the odds. When the lead characters Ben and Alex survive a plane crash, they find themselves completely alone and need to depend on each other to survive.

The film’s dramatic premise got us thinking about some of our favorite couples in Hollywood whose love has survived some of life’s biggest hurdles. #TeamBeautiful’s own Shamika Sanders and Allison McGevna got together to count them down.

See our picks in the video above and be sure to check out The Mountain Between Us when it hits theaters nationwide on Friday, October 6.

