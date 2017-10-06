Nick Cannon Gave The Blackest Response To Catholic University’s Demand For Apology [EXCLUSIVE]

Nick Cannon performed a live comedy set at a New Jersey Catholic university, but apparently, the administrators of the institution weren’t happy about the content in his set. In a statement from the school’s president, they claimed Nick violated his contract and asked for an apology from him.
Nick Cannon had a prompt response, and it was the blackest it could possibly get. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
