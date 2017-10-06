Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Pee In A Cup For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony started working at UPS, but he says they blindsided him with a drug test! He thought he was in the clear, but it turns out they need him to take one. Knowing very well he can’t pass one on his own, he tries to get Rickey Smiley‘s help. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Got A Surprise After Some Foot Action During A Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Shares A List Of Demands And The Real Reason He’s Not Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]