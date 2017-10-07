Entertainment News
New Trailer: Denzel Plays Los Angeles Lawyer In 1960s For New Film

'Roman J. Israel, ESQ' looks like a crazy come-up story.

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
Denzel Washington teamed up with Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy and actors Colin Farrell and Carmen Ejobo for his latest film Roman J. Israel, ESQ.

IMDb’s synopsis sounds great:

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as Roman Israel, a driven, idealistic defense attorney who, through a tumultuous series of events, finds himself in a crisis that leads to extreme action. Colin Farrell costars as the monied, cutthroat lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

 

