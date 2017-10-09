Entertainment News
11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
American Flag

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty


Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but  you do know that it’s one of those weird American moments  that should not be celebrated.

Leave it Twitter to keep it all the way trill about  Christopher Columbus  — you know, the guy who took full responsibility for discovering a continent that already had people on it — and all the reasons why we shouldn’t be celebrating his life.  Especially in 2017:

And remember, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace.

