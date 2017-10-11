Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is The Rock Finally Fed Up Of Tyrese’s Twitter Rants? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tyrese has been tweeting up a storm about The Rock ever since it became apparent that the actor signed on for his own spin-off movie, which will provide a break in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Tyrese said that he and The Rock had a conversation, in which he apparently made some promises that are now broken by his agreement to do a spin-off film.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Rock has been pretty silent as Tyrese has continuously blasted him on social media- but it looks like The Rock is finally fed up of Tyrese’s antics. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Tyrese Is Foolish To Go Off About The Rock On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Why Tyrese Needs To Quit Giving “Advice” To Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why People Will Choose The Rock’s Side Over Tyrese’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

Continue reading Is The Rock Finally Fed Up Of Tyrese’s Twitter Rants? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/30-10/05)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest