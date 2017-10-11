This Handsome Black Man Needs Your Help To Get His Girl Back

hey, twitter. I want my girl of 4 years back… help 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/IsBQblm3MR — BPace (@1bpace) October 10, 2017

An aspiring rapper by the name of BPace hit Twitter for help after his girl of four years left him. We’re not sure what he did to anger or disappoint his lady, but he seems to think there’s still some hope left. Alongside a sweet collage that has already captured the attention of hundreds, BPace wrote “Hey, twitter. I want my girl of 4 years back… help.”Of course, Twitter responded.

Some wanted to know what his offense was before they indulged him any further—which is fair.

first of all what’d you do? cause if you cheated then it’s quiet pic.twitter.com/dcl8bQ3d59 — – noonie.⚡️ (@mollyyellowsex) October 10, 2017

Others felt it was already too late—he’d clearly already lost the love of his life a long time ago:

The way she’s looking at her phone you lost her months ago. Delete this, King. https://t.co/EJJNitcKZF — A. (@FreshAir_In) October 11, 2017

Lol:

She was on the phone for half of your relationship anyway — El Berraco Sosa (@Lamaravia44) October 11, 2017

Some felt like anything was possible when you summon the ‘Tweet Gods’… and we’d have to agree.

Twitter has done some magical things. Never underestimate the Tweet gods — spooky syd🤷🏽‍♀️ (@LooseChangeSlut) October 11, 2017

But, hilariously enough, BPace’s girl would have preferred Twitter stay out of her business…so, maybe getting social media involved wasn’t such a great move:

https://twitter.com/____MissJones/status/917901235000356865

Good luck to the young lover boy. If you have any advice, be sure to send it his way—but maybe in a DM.