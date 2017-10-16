National
Ed Sheeran Rushed To The Hospital

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Ed Sheeran is currently on a world tour, but while in London had to be rushed to the hospital. According to Marie Claire, the singer appears to have a broken arm after being hit while he was riding his bike. Sheeran went on Instagram to tell fans exactly what happened and share the news.

He said, “I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.” Fans wrote back wishing him a speedy recovery. This isn’t Sheeran’s first accident, he had a scar on his face as a result of being cut with a sword by Princess Beatrice. Get well soon Ed Sheeran!

