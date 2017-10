The Migo’s are using their leverage within the industry wisely as Quavo announced that the first single from their heavily anticipated project, Culture 2 will release soon.

Bout to Drop The Single Off

C U L T U R E 2 soon…. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 15, 2017

All three members of Migos appear on some of the Hip Hop’s current bangers such as Gucci Mane’s, “Met Gala” & “I Get The Bag”, Post Malone’s, “Congratulations” and many others.

