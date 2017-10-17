Waka Flocka Explains Why He’s Not Black

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is surrounded by some controversy after a recent interview. The rapper spoke out about how he wasn’t African American and was apart of another culture. According to Rolling Out , Waka was doing an interview with Hot 97 and began talking about the national anthem controversy.

Waka said, “I have no African descendant in my blood. I’m a Native American. I’m a Cherokee mixed with … Red Tail Indian. And the rest is mixed with European.” This is not the first time a rapper has said something similar to this. Bow Wow mentioned that he was mixed and couldn’t participate or identify with the Black Lives Matter movement. What do you think about what Waka said?

