Cam’ron And Jim Jones Put Aside Differences For A Reunion In NYC

Harlem is coming out strong thanks to a concert next month

That’s right. Cam’ron and Jim Jones are set to take the stage together in November for an NYC concert. Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey will join them to complete the Dipset roster.

Cam and Jim Jones had a few beefs in the past, but in recent months, all of Dipset seemed to be getting nostalgic. Juelz shared a group pic of the crew this past week, while in September, Cam put up a throwback picture of himself and Jim. Just last March, Jim even reflected on the squad’s Diplomatic Immunity album anniversary.

It appears the reunion will be a night to remember. You can check out Dipset and the A$AP Mob at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Tuesday, November 21 at 8p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

