Dave East Talks About Recording Music In Kevin Durant’s Basement On ESPN

Ahead of his upcoming Paranoia 2 EP which is expected to arrive sometime this month, rising Harlem spitter Dave East decided to make his way by the ESPN studios on Wednesday and serve as a special guest on Highly Questionable.

While speaking with host Dan Le Batard, the 2016 XXL Freshman talked about growing up with NBA player Michael Beasley and recording music in Kevin Durant‘s basement after meeting each other in 10th grade. For those of you who don’t know, Dave was mad nice on the bball courts & actually played AAU basketball growing up, before going to the University of Richmond to play in college. He says that while the Warriors star liked to produce beats, East got him to rap on a track over an old Kanye West beat back in the day.

