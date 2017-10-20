The Game Responds to Claims He Impregnated a 15-Year Old Girl

Via |

The Game has recently become tabloid fodder following rumors he impregnated a 15-year-old girl. Multiple gossip blogs have obtained messages from the woman who claimed the Compton rapper knew of the girl’s age and is reportedly supporting her financially. Seemingly unfazed by the allegations, on Thursday (Oct. 19) he took to social media to address the claims.

Game posted a photo of himself smoking in the studio and wrote, “Not here to entertain lies or felonious stories. Laughing at how lame some people are. Stalking others lives, fabricating stories to look like fools in the end.”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: