Jose Guapo: “Gucci Mane Showed Us The Method, I Have A Good Feeling He Wants To Sign Me”

Jose Guapo, also known as the Million Dollar Kidd is a recording artist from Zone 3, Atlanta, Georgia known for his lingo, dance moves (dab), and style. He usually cranks out a smash hit record every summer such as “Fck The Rap Game”, “Run It Up” & “My Partna Dem” (Rich Kidz).

Although he has an extensive resume including features with every major rapper in the industry, Jose Guapo is extremely underrated yet feels that he is more relevant than most 1 hit wonder artists such as YC.

the progress report wit @lalaashep interview just came out

“It’s not a question that I’m underrated & I don’t get the credit I deserve, somebody tryna’ blackball me”.

Although he labels Gucci Mane as the Trap God, and Future the GOAT, Jose Guapo credits T.I. as the innovator of trap music and admits that Gucci may be interested in signing him to 1017 Eskimo Records.

Jose Guapo also gave his opinion on mumble rap and mentioned that Young Thug is the only artist who he would consider a mumble rapper and has no issues understanding other rappers such as Migos, Future, & Lil Uzi Vert who are usually thought of as mumble rappers.

Lastly, Jose Guapo opened up about his frustrations with the music industry and addresses past beefs with 2 Chainz & Young Dro. Guapo wants his fans to know he is more mature and that real men cry.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

