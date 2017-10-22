SZA Working On Album With Tame Impala & Mark Ronson

Via |

While SZA’s still riding high off the success of her debut album, CTRL, she’s already back in the studio putting in work on her next project. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist revealed she’s making an album with psychedelic rock band Tame Impala and Grammy Award-winning producer Mark Ronson.

SZA let the news slip when talking about her style and influences. While touching on the struggle to properly label her music, she mentioned the collaboration.

“People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me. I’m just making music,” she said. “I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

