Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks To Larry Wilmore And Bassem Youssef

The duo enters new territory.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


Larry Wilmore continues to stay busy in the TV realm. The creative behind shows like Insecure is now entering the superhero genre, according to Variety.

Wilmore is joining forces with comedian and writer Bassem Youssef to develop a show about two Middle Eastern parents with superpowers. The twist of the show is that they are superheroes at a time when it’s illegal to be a superhero. Thus, they must save the world in secret.

The yet to be titled series will explore some of the issues immigrant families face when it comes to adjusting to a new home and people treating you like the enemy.

Wilmore and Youssef will write and executive produce the show, and it’s being developed under ABC. “To have ABC challenge the narrative and stereotypes that have long stuck to people in my region is something spectacular to say the least,” Youssef said. “To have only terrorist roles available for us one day, then get to play superheroes the next, is ground breaking.”

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest