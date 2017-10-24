The Drama Continues In The New Super Trailer For Season 8 of Love and Hip Hop

Love and Hip Hop season 8 looks like it’s going to take the drama to another level based on the new super trailer that dropped.

In the trailer things immediately pick up with Remy Ma who riding a current wave of success after winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Her always supportive husband Papoose is happy for her but he still wants his wife to keep her promise and give him a child. The couple seems to have agreed on IVF treatment but Remy is in no rush and who can blame her for suffering a miscarriage.

Rich Dollaz is back and yes he is still a creep sadly. This time he has his sights on a new cast member by the name of Anais who kind of reminds us of a great value Joseline Hernandez. Things heat for the two immediately, but of course, there has to be drama involved, Anais is married with children. She wants out of her marriage and wants to be with Rich but we all know Mr. Dollaz history so she might want to seriously think about that. On a real serious note though we also find out that Rich is battling Diabetes this season.

Love and Hip-Hop OG, Yandy Smith is still doing the best she can to keep their family going while Mendeecees is still locked up. This season she won’t have to worry about her husbands baby mamas, instead, it’s his mama who is bringing the drama. She reports back to Mendeecees some cause for concern when she catches Yandy applying lotion to an artist on a video set.

Love and Hip Hop’s rising star Safaree returns home this season. He is looking for love almost immediately and has his sights on DJ Self’s new artist Dream Doll. Now we know nothing good can come of this but at all, Safaree is also dealing with tragedy this season with the loss of his Uncle.

Bianca Bonnie and Mariahlynn are also back and both also have some serious drama as well. Bianca wants to just focus on her music but an old nemesis (new to watchers) Brittany Taylor. The two bump heads immediately in the trailer in a battle of NY supremacy (insert laughter). Mariahlynn isn’t busting money guns in the trailer but she is head over heels in love. Her new boo, unfortunately, doesn’t care for her boss Self or Gwinin entertainment. That’s not her only issue cause we learn that her man got someone else on the side and her name is Sophia The Body.

Some familiar faces but new to the NY Love and Hip-Hop franchise also make an appearance. K. Michelle’s bestie Jonathan and R&B superstar Lil Mo. Jonathan spreads his wings and is flying solo, his introduction to LHHNY world as a cast member is not drama free though. He and his significant other are going through some serious issues, so serious that Jonathan catfishes him and catches him in a lie.

Lil Mo is also having t deal with some family problems after her young son googles her name and finds a story about his father possibly cheating on her. This sparks tension between Mo and her husband that must be talked about and dealt with.

This season looks like it’s going to extra spicy and we can’t wait to watch when Love and Hip Hop returns Monday, October 30th.

