Will Closet Racism Prevent Boston From Electing First Black Mayor?

Many Bostonians deny that their city is racist. When asked in a recent poll, city residents were split on that question, with slightly more of them saying the city was welcoming of all races.
But the city’s history of racism may haunt its future, leaving doubt that one of the most liberal cities in America will elect its first Black mayor next month.
Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson debated Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday night in their final face-to-face public meeting before the Nov. 7 election, the Boston Globe reported. Jackson criticized the incumbent for largely ignoring a recent NAACP report card that gave the mayor low grades for not keeping promises to communities of color.
The Boston branch of the NAACP released a scathing 175-page report on Sunday that many community leaders say confirms their experiences dealing with Walsh’s administration, according to WBUR. The list of issues included a lack of diversity in the fire department, failure to support minority-owned businesses and not implementing a police body camera program.
“I won’t deny there are definitely issues we have to deal with, and we deal with them every single day,” Walsh said in defense of his record. “We’ve talked about generational issues that nobody has ever tackled.”
READ MORE: Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones Has Peanuts, Racial Epithets Thrown At Him At Fenway Park
Politics aside, Boston has also shown its racist side against its own athletes. NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who won numerous championships with the Boston Celtics, called the city a “flea market of racism” in response to fans at Boston’s Fenway Park calling an opposing player the N-word.
Based on a recent poll, Jackson was facing an uphill battle. The mayor was holding a 35-percent lead over his rival. How much of that lead comes from people who don’t want a Black mayor?
SEE ALSO:
Ivy Taylor Elected As First Black Mayor Of San Antonio
How One Black Mayor Is Handling Racist Monuments
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45