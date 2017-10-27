Yo' Durtty
Stream Yo Gotti’s New Album ‘I Still Am’

The Durtty Boyz

Yo Gotti Album Release Show

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti just released his 9th album, I Still Am which features verses from 21 Savage, Chris Brown, YFN Lucci, Meek Mill, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj for their joint hit record, “Rake It Up”.

Stream below:

ALBUM OUT NOW! 🔥🙏🏽💯 #IStillAM

