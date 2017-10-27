Stream Yo Gotti’s New Album ‘I Still Am’

0 reads Leave a comment
Memphis rapper Yo Gotti just released his 9th album, I Still Am which features verses from 21 Savage, Chris Brown, YFN Lucci, Meek Mill, French Montana, and Nicki Minaj for their joint hit record, “Rake It Up”.
Stream below:
https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/i-still-am/id1294855072?app=music&at=10lM5B
Throughout all my ups & downs I STILL remained strong, focused & determined While never folding nor bending my principles & morals. Never let a Dollar, Greed, Nor Enemy determine my actions. Despite Being Up, Still I hustle like I'm starving, STILL I plan for da best But prepare for da worst. I AM STILL KING – ALBUM OUT NOW 🙏🏽 #IStillAM
Lalaa Shepard
