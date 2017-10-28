FassCoupe & Hoodrich Pablo Juan Team Up For “Weekend” Music Video

Fasscoupe is a lifestyle and movement headed by KB & Ceno of Boston, Massachusetts.

‘Fassachusetts’ as they call it, is a way of life and a mantra. Fly and flashy, Fasscoupe represents the aftermath of hard work, grind and passion.

The duo released their debut mixtape, Loyalty Before Royalty, hosted by Hoodrich DJ Lil Keem last year which featured Rich Tha Kid, Jose Guapo & Trouble.

Now Fasscoupe is back with singles, “Slang” featuring MMG’s own, Tracy T and “Weekend” featuring Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Be on the lookout for their upcoming project, Fassachusettsotw set to release sometime this year with guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Ralo, & Lil Baby and a joint EP with Trouble titled, FassSkoob.

Search Fasscoupe in Youtube to view their interviews with DJ Scream, DJ Smallz & Hood Affairs.

