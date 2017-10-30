Is It Messed Up For Cardi B To Get A “Spirit Of Detroit” Award? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this post-show pow-wow, Headkrack ran down the morning’s most pressing topics from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Rap’s newest princess, Cardi B, had a big weekend when she awarded a “Spirit Of Detroit Award.”

Hip-hop fans wondered why Bronx-born Cardi B was presented with an honor typically reserved for those who have put a lot of work into the city. To hand it off to Cardi does seem a little out of left field. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this RSMS Uncut from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

