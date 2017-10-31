Yo' Durtty
Gucci Mane Signs 2 Artists From East Atlanta: Yung Mal & Lil Quill

The Durtty Boyz

One Five - Yung Mal & Lil Quil

Source: pics taken by Lalaa Shepard IG @lalaashep / Used with Permission

Gucci Mane is quickly adding to his 1017 Eskimo Records roster starting with the first signee, Ralo, then Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Lil Wop, now Yung Mal & Lil Quill of East Atlanta, Candler RD.

Welcome @lil.quill and @yungmal__15 to the 1017 Eskimo Family new music on the way #1017Eskimos

Yung Mal & Lil Quil have been making noise since the release of their Blessed Lil Bastards earlier this year & their follow up, Blessed Lil Bastards 2 which released in May.

Be on the lookout for the duo’s upcoming project, Kids Of The 6 which will be their first official release with 1017.

