Gucci Mane Signs 2 Artists From East Atlanta: Yung Mal & Lil Quill

Gucci Mane is quickly adding to his 1017 Eskimo Records roster starting with the first signee, Ralo, then Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Lil Wop, now Yung Mal & Lil Quill of East Atlanta, Candler RD.

Welcome @lil.quill and @yungmal__15 to the 1017 Eskimo Family new music on the way #1017Eskimos A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Yung Mal & Lil Quil have been making noise since the release of their Blessed Lil Bastards earlier this year & their follow up, Blessed Lil Bastards 2 which released in May.

Be on the lookout for the duo’s upcoming project, Kids Of The 6 which will be their first official release with 1017.

Did #guccimane just sign @yungmal__15 & @lil.quill to #1017?!!? We been telling you bout them 🖕🏾🖐🏾 youngins all year 🔥‼️🔥 #yungmal #lilquill #BlessedLilBastards A post shared by DIrty Glove Bastard (@dirtyglovebastard) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

