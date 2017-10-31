Community
Reec Has Your Safe Trick-or-Treat Moves!

Reec

Posted 4 hours ago
IF YOU DO GO OUT CLICK HERE FOR SAFE TRICK OR TREAT TIPS!trunk or treat

More Safe Trick Or Treating Destinations!

Come Trick or Treat with us on October 31st from 6-9PM!

Your favorite retailers have goodies just for you…find out who is participating by visiting http://www.cumberlandmall.com/events/mall-wide-trick-or-treat-at-cumberland-mall

Cobb

Living Hope Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free. Living Hope Church. 3450 Stilesboro Road, Kennesaw. 770-425-6726. www.livinghopega.com.

DeKalb

Halloween Night on Callanwolde Mountain. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. $10 per person. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. www.callanwolde.freshtix.com.

Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Through Sunday, Oct. 29. $21.95 per person. Stone Mountain Park. Highway 78 E, Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690. www.stonemountainpark.com.

 

Gwinnett

Trick or Treat Trot 2017. 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. $25 per racer, free to watch and trick-or-treat. Infinite Energy Center. 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 404-569-0157. www.trickortreattrot.com.

Fulton

Spooky Mill. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. $5 per person. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. www.autreymill.org.

