Reec Has Your Safe Trick-or-Treat Moves!

More Safe Trick Or Treating Destinations!

Come Trick or Treat with us on October 31st from 6-9PM!

Your favorite retailers have goodies just for you…find out who is participating by visiting http://www.cumberlandmall.com/events/mall-wide-trick-or-treat-at-cumberland-mall

Cobb

Living Hope Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free. Living Hope Church. 3450 Stilesboro Road, Kennesaw. 770-425-6726. www.livinghopega.com. DeKalb Halloween Night on Callanwolde Mountain. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. $10 per person. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. www.callanwolde.freshtix.com. Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Through Sunday, Oct. 29. $21.95 per person. Stone Mountain Park. Highway 78 E, Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690. www.stonemountainpark.com. Gwinnett Trick or Treat Trot 2017. 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. $25 per racer, free to watch and trick-or-treat. Infinite Energy Center. 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 404-569-0157. www.trickortreattrot.com. Fulton Spooky Mill. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. $5 per person. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center. 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. www.autreymill.org.

