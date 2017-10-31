Trump Officials Under House Arrest+Obamacare Open Enrollment Begins Nov.1

Trump officials under house arrest

Two former officials with Donald Trump’s campaign are under house arrest associated with the investigation into Russian interference in the last Presidential election. Paul Manafort & Rick Gates turned themselves in to federal authorities yesterday. The FEDS alleged that they worked with Ukranian officials and hid more than $75 million in off shore accounts.

Obamacare open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment for Obamacare begins Nov. 1. There has been talk about repeal and replace but health officials say the Affordable Care Act is still in place and stays the same, including the requirement that most people get heath coverage or pay a tax penalty.

Dr. Benjamin Hoffman tips for Halloween night

Halloween is all about having fun. Dr. Benjamin Hoffman will the American Academy of Pediatrics says children have a four times greater risk of getting hit by cars on Halloween night than any other time of the year.

“Make sure that younger kids especially have somebody escorting them who knows how to cross the street”- Share

Hoffman also warns against decorative contact lenses, they can lead to inflammation and sometime vision loss.

