The Atlanta Mayoral Race Is The Race To Watch On Election Day 2017+ Trump Says Texas Mass Shooting Is Not A Gun Issue, Blames Mental Health

The Atlanta mayoral race is the race to watch on election day 2017

It’s that time, tomorrow is Election Day across Georgia. Early voting ended on November 3, Secretary of State Brian Kemp says turn out was pretty good during early voting in many parts of the state some of the local elections are drawing more interest than others like the Atlanta mayoral election. Exercise your right to vote on Nov. 7, 2017.

Trump says Texas church mass shooting was because of mental health issues

says the nation needs to respond to Texas mass shooting with better mental health services. Devin Kelly, the heavily armed man who killed over two dozen people at a small baptist church 30 miles east of San Antonio was “a very deranged individual” said Trump. Texas governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting the deadliest in the state’s history. The dead ages ranged from 5 to 72 years old.

Jimmy Fallon cancels “Tonight Show” tapings after mother Gloria’s death

Jimmy Fallon’s late night talk show is being put on hold after the lost of his mother, Gloria Fallon. Gloria, 68 died in a Manhattan, NY hospital over the weekend. Fallon says, ” He’s lost his biggest fan.”

In a statement given to E! News, a rep said, “Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

