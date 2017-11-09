Hanging Up Her Jersey? Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving ‘Basketball Wives: LA’

may be leaving Basketball Wives: LA behind for The Bonnet Chronicles!

There’s word that Tami might be thinking of moving on from the franchise that brought her back to reality TV. According to The Blast, Tami has decided she won’t be returning to BBWLA for season 7.

Supposedly, she’s turned down a deal from VH1 to join the next season in order to expand her online series, The Bonnet Chronicles. The Instagram series has gained quite a following, and Tami can count Taraji P. Henson, Leslie Jones, and Halle Berry among her fans.

Reportedly, Tami has received a number of offers to bring The Bonnet Chronicles to TV. It’s not clear whether that means the show would land on a network or streaming service.

Tami has yet to confirm the reports, but she may be announcing her departure from BBWLA soon.

