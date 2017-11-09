Nicki Minaj Brother Found Guilty in Child Rape Case

0 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj‘s brother, Jelani Maraj, was just found guilty in his child rape case. The trial lasted nearly 3 weeks, and Minaj never testified.
The verdict came down Thursday in Long Island, NY. TMZ reports, he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Maraj could face 25 years to life in prison. Courts will reach a sentenced on December 14.
